Mumbai Bridge Collapse: People lose lives, officials play blame game over funds

Agencies bicker over incomplete financial transactions to carry out repair work

Shashank Rao

Updated: Mar 16, 2019, 06:05 AM IST

Despite people losing their lives in the Andheri's Gokhale bridge collapse; the reports on the structural audit of 445 bridges in Mumbai is pending, thanks to disagreement over the funds between the Railways and IIT, Bombay. While the Western Railway claims that have received the reports, the Central Railway will get the same in the coming week. Even as agencies are bickering over incomplete 'financial transactions'; six more people lost their lives on night of March 14 in the CSMT bridge collapse.

Senior railway officials from Central Railway said that over the weeks they have been having discussions with IIT, Bombay over submission of reports and remuneration for the same. "We have paid the IIT, Bombay and shall receive the reports soon," said a CR official. DNA on January 4 reported about it in the article 'Rs 1cr stand-off: IIT-Bombay, Railways haggle over bridge report fees'.

The amount is to the tune of Rs three crore or more and the report comprises of over 2000 pages. Sources said that after Thursday night's incident, the railways pressurised to expedite the process of submitting reports. "Out of the 299 road and foot overbridges, only 23 bridges are remaining to be inspected by the IIT, Bombay" said Sunil Udasi, chief PRO, Central Railway.

Of 115 FOBs on WR, 107 FOBs were safe. Work on four FOBs have been completed and remaining four are underway. "There are 29 ROBs that were inspected, of which the one at Delisle bridge has been demolished. We are attending FOBs at Mahim, Andheri, Malad and Vasai," said Ravinder Bhakar, Chief PRO, Western Railway.

The Railways, BMC and IIT, Bombay had come together to study the condition of overbridges after the Gokhale bridge incident. Based on the initial research; the bridges of Delisle road in Lower Parel, Patripul in Kalyan and FOB in Sewri were demolished. "Reports are being regularly received and action as suggested is also being taken," added Sunil Udasi, Chief PRO, CR.

Himalaya bridge

  • The CR has categorically stated that the Himalaya bridge (CSMT bridge) whose portion collapsed on Thursday night, has no connection with the railways. The CR officials claim that it was constructed by the civic body around 30-35 years ago and was maintained by them. It was connected to the railway bridge with staircase. 
  • Sources from CR said that normally a bridge, before it collapses gives indication as it tilts usually from the centre. However, in this case, the railway engineers claim that it happened all of a sudden which means that the bridge’s weight-taking capacity had exceeded. 

