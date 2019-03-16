Mumbai Bridge Collapse: Driver, shopkeeper save 66-year-old's life

Sixty six year old Dilip Parikh's family profusely thanked two people on Friday. The taxi driver who got him to the hospital and the shopkeeper Parikh had visited. The shopkeeper in turn informed the family. Only they did not have the time to go look for taxi driver and thank him in person.

After the collapse, he lost his mobile phone, he asked the taxi driver to call his relatives and inform them. A cloth vendor, he had visited CST to meet the shopkeeper.

Kamlesh Kapasi, his relative, said, "After hearing about the bridge collapse on TV, his wife started calling him on mobile, but his phone was not reachable. She called the shopkeeper where he visited in CST. They informed her about the incident. As soon as we got the information, we rushed to Bombay Hospital. We were trying to reach by road, but there was a lot of traffic, after which we took a train in order to visit the hospital."

He further said, "The taxi driver was a good person, we are thankful to him that he not only brought him to the hospital and admitted but also left his bag with the security guard."

Dr Sagar Sakale from Bombay Hospital, said, "He has fractures on his hand and a leg. He will be undergoing an operation on Saturday."

Kapasi, added, "He has suffered major injuries and is admitted in the intensive care unit (ICU). The financial condition of the family is poor. We are hoping that the government will help the family to bear the medical expenses."