Nearly two months after the fatal September 20 crash on Mumbai's Coastal Road, Tardeo police are yet to receive forensic reports that could establish whether the BMW's driver and three passengers had consumed alcohol before the accident.

Investigators suspect that driver Shanay Gajjar, 21, and the three other occupants may have consumed alcohol before the crash. (ANI Photo)

The Tardeo police have written to the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) twice but are still waiting for blood test reports in connection with the fatal BMW accident on Mumbai's Coastal Road on September 20.

Investigators suspect that driver Shanay Gajjar, 21, and the three other occupants may have consumed alcohol before the crash. The reports are expected to help establish whether alcohol consumption was a factor. Senior Police Inspector Meena Jagtap of Tardeo police station told The Free Press Journal that the police had sent two requests to the FSL for the test results, but they had not been received yet.

According to police sources, the four occupants had attended a party at Gajjar's residence on Peddar Road and were travelling towards the Coastal Road when the accident occurred.

Three occupants died in the accident

The three people killed in the crash were identified as Dhairya Darshan Sheth, 17, Aditya Jakasaniya, 19, and BMW driver Shanay Gajjar, 21. The fourth occupant, Aditya Kalpeshwar Oswal, 23, survived. He was admitted to Breach Candy Hospital and was discharged nearly a month after the accident.

Police later attempted to record Oswal's statement. However, sources said he could not recall exactly what had happened at the time of the crash. His statement has therefore not yet been recorded.

Post-mortem reports received by police

All four occupants were from Ahmedabad and were staying in hostels in Santacruz, Juhu and the Peddar Road area. The police have received the post-mortem reports of the three deceased. The reports mention multiple injuries and fractures, including severe head injuries. Excessive blood loss was also identified as a cause of death.

Blood test results could establish role of alcohol

The investigation is now awaiting the blood test reports of all four occupants. A senior police officer said the findings would help determine whether alcohol consumption contributed to the fatal accident.