Mumbai: BMC sees 76% rise in pothole complaints over past one week

Headlines

Delhi University admission 2023: DU begins registration process for PhD admission

This National Award-winning filmmaker became an alcoholic after box office failure of his much-anticipated film

IND vs WI: Yashasvi Jaiswal slams century on debut, becomes third Indian opener to achieve this feat

IND vs WI: Yashasvi Jaiswal achieves huge milestone, surpasses Sachin Tendulkar, Shubman Gill in unique list

Alia Bhatt helps pap wear his 'chappal', netizens say 'aaj dil pighal gaya'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Delhi University admission 2023: DU begins registration process for PhD admission

This National Award-winning filmmaker became an alcoholic after box office failure of his much-anticipated film

IND vs WI: Yashasvi Jaiswal slams century on debut, becomes third Indian opener to achieve this feat

PCOS: 10 foods to avoid for hormonal imbalance control

Chandrayaan 3: 10 facts to know about India’s lunar mission

Delhi floods: 8 superfoods to prevent diseases

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Aamir Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Rajkummar Rao, others attend Madhu Mantena, Ira Trivedi's mehendi ceremony

5 things consumers can look from wearables in 2023

Aamir Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Allu Arjun, Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan attend Madhu Mantena-Ira Trivedi wedding reception

Wrestler's protest: Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia to throw medals in Ganga at 6 pm

Watch What Adipurush Dialogue Writer Manoj Muntashir Has To Say About The Dialogue Controversy

Karnataka CM Race: DK Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah to meet Rahul Gandhi

This National Award-winning filmmaker became an alcoholic after box office failure of his much-anticipated film

Alia Bhatt helps pap wear his 'chappal', netizens say 'aaj dil pighal gaya'

Viral Photos of the Day: Fardeen Khan, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, others look stunning in stylish outfits

HomeMumbai

mumbai

Mumbai: BMC sees 76% rise in pothole complaints over past one week

Till July 3 this monsoon, the BMC had received 475 complaints, while till July 10, the number reached 837.

article-main
Latest News

Amit Srivastava

Updated: Jul 12, 2018, 06:40 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has received 362 complaints of potholes from across the city in the past one week alone, recording a roughly 76 per cent rise in potholes complaints from the previous week.

Till July 3 this monsoon, the BMC had received 475 complaints, while till July 10, the number reached 837.

The BMC has received maximum complaints from Andheri, Santa Cruz and Vile Parle area. A total 98 complaints were received from K East ward and 53 of them have not yet been attended to. If we go by the BMC data, only 34 per cent potholes complaints were pending till July 10.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had said that in 2014-15, there were 14,455 potholes while in 2015-16 there were 5,316. Similarly, the number of potholes during 2016-17 was 4,478 and during 2017-18 it was 4,044. Citing these figures, he had claimed in the state assembly that the number of potholes was decreasing, but the sad state of roads across the city tells a different story.

Both the state government and the city administration, meanwhile, are giving credit to cold mix which is now prepared by the BMC at its Worli plant. Vinod Chittore, chief engineer, road department, claimed that wards using the cold mix have got good results.

However, Congress corporator Asif Zacariah from Bandra refuted this claim during the last standing committee meeting. He said the cold mix used in roads in Bandra was washed away after one rain. "The cold mix used in many roads in Bandra on June 26 was washed way on July 1," Zacariah had said. He said the civic body had banned paver blocks at the same spot.

 

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Shaheen Afridi fell in love with Shahid Afridi's daughter long before marrying her, know their love story

Centre's new move to bring down tomato prices? Modi govt's major procurement plan from Maharashtra, Karnataka

Vijay Sethupathi announces 50th project! Jawan actor’s milestone movie to be titled Maharaja: See Post

CMD Register's Expanding Database Empowers Research Organizations with Valuable Insights

Hansal Mehta gets 'terrible' stomach infection, says 'two deputy CMs' in Mumbai can't provide basic clean drinking water

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Aamir Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Rajkummar Rao, others attend Madhu Mantena, Ira Trivedi's mehendi ceremony

5 things consumers can look from wearables in 2023

Aamir Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Allu Arjun, Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan attend Madhu Mantena-Ira Trivedi wedding reception

Cannes 2023: Mrunal Thakur is a sight to behold in stunning white cut-out gown, fans call her ‘queen’

In pics: Tamannaah Bhatia confesses love for Vijay Varma, says 'he is my happy place'

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE