Mumbai: BMC commissioner Praveen Pardeshi shunted out, Iqbal Chahal to take over

Pardeshi has been transferred as additional chief secretary in the urban development department.

DNA Web Team

Updated: May 08, 2020, 08:44 PM IST

As Mumbai continues to be the most-affected city in India from coronavirus, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Chief BMC Commissioner Praveen Pardeshi has been transferred in the middle on the pandemic.

Pardeshi has been transferred as additional chief secretary in the urban development department.

Iqbal Chahal, who is currently the Principal Secretary in the Urban Development Department  is new BMC Commissioner.

Alongside, former Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation MD Ashwini Bhide has been appointed as the additional municipal commissioner of BMC, replacing Jayashree Bose who is now appointed as MD, Maharashtra Small Scale Industries Development Corporation.

Former Thane Municipal Commissioner Sanjeev Jaiswal, who was waiting for posting, has been appointed as the new additional commissioner of BMC. He is replacing incumbent Abasaheb Jarhad who is the new relief and rehabilitation secretary.

Mumbai, the epicentre of the coronavirus crisi in Maharashtra, has reported 11,394 cases and 437 deaths so far.

