Mumbai: BEST vows to reduce tobacco habit in staff

Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply and Transport (BEST) celebrated the World No Tobacco Day under the campaign 'Tobacco Free World- 2019', in which it aims to reduce the number of its employees who are addicted to tobacco in the coming year. The event was presided by the President of BEST committee on this program, MA Anil Patankar, including other dignitaries.



In a survey report, Global Adult Tobacco Survey, results indicate that India is home to the highest number of premature deaths caused due to the consumption of tobacco. Thirteen lakhs death are reported every year while almost 90,000 new cases of tobacco-related oral cancer are registered across the country each year.



BEST employees are no different to this problem as indicated in a survey conducted between 2011 and 2013, which showed that almost 50% of the BEST employees are addicted to tobacco out of which 90% of them used smokeless tobacco products.



In order to tackle this situation, BEST has over the years come up with various awareness programs and plans. This year they have decided to expand their use of Magic Mix- a remedy made of natural elements for the addicts. It includes a combination of cinnamon, cumin, carom seeds, cloves and fennel seeds. "I wanted to find a homemade remedy that could help others quit tobacco and overcome nicotine addiction. Cinnamon helps to overcome this addiction and when you mix all these elements together, it looks like tobacco only which gives it a psychological edge,' said Dr Anil Kumar Singhal, MD CMO.



Apart from this, they have also decided to put up posters across buses and bus depot of 'Tobacco Free BEST'.



Previously, the public body has conducted more than 1000 camps for its tobacco addicted employees with the help of school children to motivate the employees to quit. Apart from celebrating World No Tobacco day every year, they also included the subject of tobacco in every official function of BEST.



They have also facilitated quitters and conducted focus group discussions where they conduct counselling sessions along with their families and share past experiences. More than 1500 employees are also registered on a mobile app.



With a success rate of about 90% of the use of Magic Mix, the rate of participation to quit has increased among the employees.