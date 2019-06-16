Mumbai: BEST mulls over lower minimum fare, rise in fleet size to 6,000 buses

People, on the other hand, have welcomed these steps proposed by the government and are hopeful that it would lead to its revival.

Is it just another poll promise or the government really serious about Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply and Transport (BEST)? The Undertaking is focusing on two things; to reduce minimum fares to Rs 5 and overhauling their route network by increasing its fleet to 6,000 buses. This comes at a time when the chief minister has directed BEST to run free bus services wherever Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has shut down bridges. People, on the other hand, have welcomed these steps proposed by the government and are hopeful that it would lead to its revival.



To begin with, sources said that at the recent meeting between group leaders at the BMC, the civic administration raised the point of reducing minimum fare as one of the incentives to retain the lost passenger ridership. This meeting was in tow revolving around the memorandum of understanding that the BEST signed with its workers' union.



"We had discussed reducing the fares if the bus fleet is increased by wet-lease. We intend to retain the number of daily passengers to at least 40 lakh which now has come down to 22-25 lakh. We are hoping that if the fares are brought down then more people might starting using BEST buses," said Anil Patankar, Chairman, BEST Committee.



Dr Surendrakumar Bagde, General Manager, BEST said, "We have an initial target of bringing the fleet to 6,000 buses and gradually to 10,000 buses through various means. We are considering fare reduction but are also working on 'two-fare' model"



People and transport experts are however happy with the proposed fare reduction. "It is a welcome step. Now what is needed is proper route planning by the BEST so that ridership too goes up," said Vivek Pai, transport and urban planner, Sustainancy Consultants Pvt Ltd.



Sources in BEST said that they are working out the calculations on what would be its impact on the revenue earned, growth in daily passengers and if the grant of Rs 100 crore from BMC would get balance off reimbursing this loss after fare reduction.



"This is a smart move taken by the government. This is a good way to attract passengers to take the BEST buses which will have a positive impact on reducing road congestion," said Vijayshree Pednakar, Transport Planner, The Urban Project.