Mumbai

Mumbai

Mumbai: BEST members upset over unclean depots

This might hamper the October 2, Swachh Bharat Abhiyaan that has been planned massively across India to celebrate 150th birth anniversary of Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi.

article-main
Latest News

dna Correspondent

Updated: Sep 29, 2019, 06:05 AM IST

On September 27, the committee members of BEST Undertaking showed displeasure over cleaning of bus depots which has been handed over to private contractors. This might hamper the October 2, Swachh Bharat Abhiyaan that has been planned massively across India to celebrate 150th birth anniversary of Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi.

At present, this contract has been given to a private player on trial basis at Dindoshi depot. The BEST administration is now extending this to 14 other bus depots and bus stations and office inside Dindoshi depot. These new depots include at Kurla (E), Santacruz (E), Agarkar Chowk (Andheri East), Andheri (W), Shivaji Nagar, Charkop, Sewri, Bandra (E and W), Sion, Kandivali (E).

"It seems that the Shiv Sena led BMC is only interested in privatising BEST. Rather than giving these unskilled works to our staff, it is being outsourced. There has already been a case at Dindoshi depot where the labourers of this contractor did not pay wages," said Sunil Ganacharya, BEST Committee member from BJP.

"There are over 600 posts that are vacant which are namely of those whose parent was working in BEST. They can be employed here," said Anil Kokil, committee member from Shiv Sena.

Over this the administration has proposed that they will help the applicants who have applied in BEST for long but have not got jobs. "Direct recruitment has stopped. We can help the children of our former employees who have died to form companies and then guide them in tendering process," said Dr Surendra Bagde, General Manager, BEST Undertaking.

Private Players Doing A Shoddy Job
 The members claim that the administration is simply privatising all aspects of the Undertaking, and not taking Swachhta seriously. The committee members claimed that the contractual staff were doing a cosmetic job

 

