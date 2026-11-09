Mumbai bans rockets and aerial firecrackers till November 25 after 137 fire incidents on Diwali

After Mumbai reported 137 fire incidents on Sunday, the disaster management authority has banned rockets and other aerial fireworks across BMC limits until November 25, citing the risk of fires in the city's densely populated areas.

The Mumbai Disaster Management Authority (MDMA) issued the order on Monday after 137 fire incidents were reported across the city on Sunday alone. (IANS Photo)

Mumbai has prohibited the use of rockets and similar aerial firecrackers across the city until November 25 following a rise in fire emergencies during Diwali celebrations.

The Mumbai Disaster Management Authority (MDMA) issued the order on Monday after 137 fire incidents were reported across the city on Sunday alone. The restriction will remain in force until 11.59 pm on November 25, 2026. It was issued by Additional Municipal Commissioner and MDMA chief Prajakta Verma-Lavangare.

Ban applies to residential and public spaces

The order covers all public and private premises within the limits of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). This includes residential buildings, housing complexes, terraces, rooftops, balconies, courtyards, parking areas and slum settlements.

According to the authority, rockets and other airborne fireworks can land on rooftops, balconies, windows and other surfaces where they may come into contact with combustible material and start fires.

No premises have been exempted from the restriction.

Mumbai's crowded buildings raise safety concerns

The authority has highlighted the risks posed by Mumbai's dense urban layout. High-rise buildings, closely packed homes, congested slum areas and narrow roads can make it difficult to control fires once they break out.

A fire caused by an aerial firecracker could spread to nearby residential or commercial buildings, putting lives and property at risk.

Other firecrackers must follow existing rules

The ban is limited to rockets and similar aerial fireworks. The use of other firecrackers will continue to be governed by existing laws, government directions and court orders. The MDMA has asked the concerned departments to publicise the restriction widely and ensure that it is strictly enforced across Mumbai.