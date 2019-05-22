Mumbai authority to conduct study on fish population around Coastal Road

After almost five years of planning and two years of the condition mentioned in the No Objection Certificate (NOC) of the fisheries and environment departments, the Brihanmumai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has finally agreed to conduct a study on fish production in and around the Coastal Road and the effect of the latter on the same. The development comes after the high court's instructions in the matter. The study will be carried out by the Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute (CMFRI). The fishing communities have been persistently opposing the Coastal Road project.

The civic body started constructing the Coastal Road in November 2018. However, as soon as the construction work started, many local communities came forward to oppose it and took the matter to the Bombay High Court. The Koli community strongly opposes the reclamation work as it affects marine life, especially fish near the seashore and makes the entry points of large boats inaccessible.

Keeping in sync with the instructions of the high court, the civic body is finally studying the fish population and the effect of the Coastal Road on it. The proposal for the study will be tabled in the next standing committee meeting that is to be held on Friday. As per the proposal, the civic body will appoint the Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute (CMFRI), situated at Versova, for the study. The study includes fish production near the Coastal Road area, the number of boats that could get affected, effects of the road on fishing, economic condition of the fishing communities in and around the area, number of partly and fully affected families, remedies to water down the effects of such a construction and so on. The cost of the study is Rs 41 lakh. The study is said to be completed in six months.

Representatives of the Koli community are not happy with the civic body's late move. "This study should have been done before the construction started. We don't want any reclamation work around the sea. It affects our livelihood," said Harishchandra Nakhwa, who belongs to the Worli fishermen community. He further said, "Despite the court's condition, the civic body is reclaiming the sea in the name of piling. We will voice our grievances in court on June 3."

Praveen Pardeshi, the new commissioner of the BMC, agreed to look into the issue and safeguard the Koli community's livelihood. On his first day of duty as commissioner, Pardeshi supported the Coastal Road project.

Fishy Research

