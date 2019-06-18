Mumbai: Anti-Narcotics Cell seizes drugs worth Rs 51 crore in 6 months

In 2018, the total number of cases registered by the Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) of the Mumbai Crime Branch was 9,516. This year, between January and June, the number of cases registered has already hit 6,237. The data shared by ANC officials show the police have seized drugs priced at over Rs 51 crore in the past six months. The Force expects more seizures in the future.

Heroin, Charas, Cocaine, Cannabis, and MD continues to rule the charts with the maximum number of seizures and high market values. Apart from the said drugs, other narcotic substances like Corex cough syrup, Codeine Phosphate mix bottles, Alphazolam tablets, Opium, and Nitravet tablets are also included in the list of drugs that were seized in the course of six months. The ANC concluded 2018 by busting a major drug syndicate in Vakola that had illegally procured 100 kg of Fentanyl and synthetic drugs like MDMA, Nitrazepam, Amphetamine, Ecstacy tablets, Sudo Ephedrine, and LSD Dot Papers.

According to the police, in recent times, two instances with regard to drug dealing have caught special attention. A Kenyan national was arrested with cocaine worth Rs 3.06 crore. The accused used to conceal high-quality cocaine inside his stomach and after landing in Mumbai, he would sell it as per the demand. In the second incident, the city witnessed the inflow of Opium after almost a decade. Twelve Nepali nationals were arrested for supplying the drug concealed in their inner wears in the southern part of the city. The police say that rigorous enforcement of rules and constant patrolling have forced smugglers and peddlers to not come within city limits for drug consignments.

"We have been successful in conducting frequent raids and this has broken the supply chain of drugs. Smugglers bring drugs in bulk with them and distribute it in small quantities. During the elections, there was no such movement visible from the suppliers' end but after the polls, raids were conducted outside Maharashtra and they are still underway. It should be noted that the ANC suffers from a shortage of staff, but with the number of cases coming up, the department works with local police stations, excise officials and other agencies," said Deputy Commissioner of Police, ANC, Shivdeep Lande.