Mumbai Airport to be shut for six hours on October 18, check timings here

Mumbai Airport to be shut for six hours on October 18 (file photo)

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA), Mumbai will close its runway for six hours on Tuesday for post-monsoon maintenance. The airport has announced that it will be closed from 11 am to 5 pm.

"As part of our post-monsoon preventive maintenance of runway intersection, we at Mumbai Airport have planned a runway closure on Tuesday, 18th October, 2022, from 1100 hrs to 1700 hours," CSMIA tweeted on Monday.

As part of our post-monsoon preventive maintenance of runway intersection, we at MumbaiAirport have planned a runway closure on Tuesday, 18th October, 2022, from 1100 hrs to 1700 hrs. PassengerAdvisory GatewayToGoodness pic.twitter.com/wIC9bCkEkH — CSMIA (@CSMIA_Official) October 17, 2022

With more than 800 flights landing and taking off every day, this yearly practice of post-monsoon maintenance is part of the series of activities undertaken with precision and meticulous effort, CSMIA said.

CSMIA has effectively rescheduled flights to ensure the smooth completion of the maintenance and ensure the least inconvenience to the passengers. CSMIA looks forward to the cooperation and support from the passengers.

READ | CNG, PNG prices in Gujarat to be reduced as state government cuts VAT by 10 percent