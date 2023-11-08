Headlines

Mumbai

Mumbai air quality deteriorates, health alert issued in CST area

The state pollution control meter, installed at Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST) reflected the air quality of Mumbai as 'very poor' at 7 am.

ANI

Updated: Nov 08, 2023, 01:35 PM IST

Air quality in Mumbai continued to remain in the 'Moderate' category on Wednesday. The overall Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 149 at noon according to data provided by the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR)-India data. Many areas in the city dipped to 'poor' and 'very poor' air quality.

The state pollution control meter, installed at Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST) reflected the air quality of Mumbai as 'very poor' at 7 am. A health alert was also issued at the CST area due to the deteriorating air quality. The air quality index varied in different areas of Mumbai. In the Bandra Kurla Complex, the air quality was recorded in a 'moderate' category, with an AQI of 200 at 9 am. 

Meanwhile, Colaba and Borivali East reported 'moderate' air quality with an AQI of 151 and 141, respectively. On Tuesday, the air quality remained in the 'poor' category in the Bandra Kurla complex, which is one of the important commercial areas of Mumbai. Although the average AQI of the city was recorded to be 145 (moderate), as per the data released by SAFAR.

The Bombay High Court on Monday passed interim directions for the Maharashtra government and municipal authorities in Mumbai and surrounding areas to mitigate the issue of worsening air pollution.

The court permitted the busting of firecrackers only for 3 hours, between 7 pm to 10 pm. The pollution level and the air quality remain a matter of concern for metropolitan cities. The air quality index in Delhi remains to be in the 'severe' category on Wednesday morning. 

According to the data shared by the CPCB, the Air Quality Index (AQI) in Anand Vihar was recorded at 452, while it was at 433, 460, 382, and 413 at RK Puram, Punjabi Bagh, Sri Aurobindo Marg and Shadipur respectively, all in the 'severe' category.

Several residents and commuters in the national capital complained of breathing problems and urged the government and the authorities concerned to mobilise steps to curb the runaway air pollution at the earliest. A thick toxic haze or 'smog' continued to hang heavy over the national capital as the air quality remained in the 'severe' category on Wednesday, the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) informed.

