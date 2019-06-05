Mumbai: After topping list, Esplanade Mansion vacated by tenants

Esplanade Mansion has been in the 'most dangerous' buildings' lists for years now and it had even turned litigious as many top lawyers practicing at The Bombay High Court had their offices here.

Even as the iconic Esplanade Mansion in Kala Ghoda topped the Mhada's list of most dangerous cessed buildings in the city that was released on Tuesday, the housing body announced that all 162 tenants have vacated the premises for good. As DNA had reported last week, the list on Tuesday named 23 of the most dangerous structures in the city and five of them are from its previous list.

The rest of the buildings are in Kazi Sayyed Street, Umarkhadi, Bara Imam Road, Badam Wadi, Nizam Street, Girgaum, Chowpatty, Lower Parel, Mazgaon Dockyard among others and house around 391 families.

Now, Mhada has issued vacation notice to the tenants of these buildings and even asked them to apply for transit accommodation provided by Mhada for tenants of such dilapidated or demolished cessed buildings. D K Jagdale, chief officer of Mumbai Repair and Reconstruction Board that formulates the list, said, "All the tenants of Esplanade Mansion have vacated the premises of Tuesday. There were some 64 tenements that were locked and once they are opened, we will have a clear picture."

There are more than 16,000 cessed buildings that belong to Mhada, and most of them are in south Mumbai. Of these, more than 8,000 need urgent repairs, while 3,000 are in a dilapidated condition.

