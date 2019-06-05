Mumbai: After topping list, Esplanade Mansion vacated by tenants

Headlines

Shah Rukh Khan, Suhana Khan, Nayanthara offer prayers at Sri Venkateswara Temple in Tirupati ahead of Jawan's release

This ex-Indian player is world’s highest paid cricket coach; salary more than Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya

Jailer producer gifts Anirudh Ravichander new Porsche car worth Rs 1.5 crore after Rajinikanth-starrer's success

7th Pay Commission: Latest update on DA hike, central government employees can expect announcement in…

DNA Verified: Did ISRO’s Chandrayaan-3 find proof of 700 aliens on Moon? Know truth behind viral video

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Shah Rukh Khan, Suhana Khan, Nayanthara offer prayers at Sri Venkateswara Temple in Tirupati ahead of Jawan's release

This ex-Indian player is world’s highest paid cricket coach; salary more than Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya

Jailer producer gifts Anirudh Ravichander new Porsche car worth Rs 1.5 crore after Rajinikanth-starrer's success

Popular Bollywood actors with Pakistan connection

Health benefits of Kantola (Spiny Gourd) 

9 times Sanjay Dutt inspired us with inspirational messages

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Tamannaah Bhatia raises the temperature in white corset top, boyfriend Vijay Varma reacts

Viral photos of the day: Nora Fatehi, Deepika Padukone, Suhana Khan raise the temperature with their sizzling hot looks

Ananya Panday shares sizzling photos with sister Rysa Panday, BFF Suhana Khan reacts

Aditya L1 Mission: Why no scientists were allowed to wear perfume? The real reason will stun you

Chandrayaan 3 Update: Vikram lander hops on the Moon and lands safely once again

Jawan advance booking to break all records? Over 6 lakh tickets already sold for Shah Rukh Khan's film

Shah Rukh Khan, Suhana Khan, Nayanthara offer prayers at Sri Venkateswara Temple in Tirupati ahead of Jawan's release

Vicky Kaushal reveals father Sham Kaushal cried in front of him after being humiliated on set: 'My mom would...'

Sunny Deol's son Rajveer says his father hated that he wanted to become actor, reveals why

HomeMumbai

Mumbai

Mumbai: After topping list, Esplanade Mansion vacated by tenants

Esplanade Mansion has been in the 'most dangerous' buildings' lists for years now and it had even turned litigious as many top lawyers practicing at The Bombay High Court had their offices here.

article-main
Latest News

Varun Singh

Updated: Jun 05, 2019, 06:40 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Even as the iconic Esplanade Mansion in Kala Ghoda topped the Mhada's list of most dangerous cessed buildings in the city that was released on Tuesday, the housing body announced that all 162 tenants have vacated the premises for good. As DNA had reported last week, the list on Tuesday named 23 of the most dangerous structures in the city and five of them are from its previous list.

The rest of the buildings are in Kazi Sayyed Street, Umarkhadi, Bara Imam Road, Badam Wadi, Nizam Street, Girgaum, Chowpatty, Lower Parel, Mazgaon Dockyard among others and house around 391 families.

Now, Mhada has issued vacation notice to the tenants of these buildings and even asked them to apply for transit accommodation provided by Mhada for tenants of such dilapidated or demolished cessed buildings. D K Jagdale, chief officer of Mumbai Repair and Reconstruction Board that formulates the list, said, "All the tenants of Esplanade Mansion have vacated the premises of Tuesday. There were some 64 tenements that were locked and once they are opened, we will have a clear picture."

Esplanade Mansion has been in the 'most dangerous' buildings' lists for years now and it had even turned litigious as many top lawyers practicing at The Bombay High Court had their offices here.

There are more than 16,000 cessed buildings that belong to Mhada, and most of them are in south Mumbai. Of these, more than 8,000 need urgent repairs, while 3,000 are in a dilapidated condition.

‘Most Dangerous’

  • After topping its list for 23 most dangerous cessed building, the housing body announced that all 162 tenants have vacated the premises 
  • The rest of the buildings are in Kazi Sayyed Street, Umarkhadi, Bara Imam Road, Badam Wadi, Nizam Street, etc

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Asia Cup 2023: What happens if India vs Nepal match gets washed out due to rain?

Samsung and other Android phones under risk of dangerous China-linked spyware

7th Pay Commission: DA hike may exceed expectations for central government employees, details inside

Meet Pooja Gor, Dulquer Salmaan's co-star from Guns & Gulaabs, who calls herself 'accidental actor', left studies as....

Abhishek Bachchan joins father Amitabh Bachchan in his Sunday ritual of meeting fans outside Jalsa, see viral photos

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Tamannaah Bhatia raises the temperature in white corset top, boyfriend Vijay Varma reacts

Viral photos of the day: Nora Fatehi, Deepika Padukone, Suhana Khan raise the temperature with their sizzling hot looks

Ananya Panday shares sizzling photos with sister Rysa Panday, BFF Suhana Khan reacts

5 IAS, IPS, IFS officers who later joined politics

Sonam Bajwa mesmerises in white and pink cut out dress, fans call her ‘barbie’

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE