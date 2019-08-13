Mumbai: Adani Electricity overcharges 10 times for power

Residents in the western suburb of Kandivali have complained yet again about the "abnormally" inflated bills that their power supplier Adani Electricity has sent them for June.

Local BJP corporator Pratibha Girkar has complained to Adani Electricity against the exorbitant electricity rates it has been charging many of its clients in Kandivali. She said that the residents' June bills were in the Rs 10,000-15,000 range, which is a tenfold rise in the bills they get otherwise.

Most of the hefty bills have been issued to power users in Mahavir Nagar, Renuka Nagar and Dahanukar Wadi in Kandivali West and some areas in Goregaon East.

"I got a bill of Rs 1,700 for the month of May. It went up to Rs 15,490 for June. I didn't believe it, but I still paid it because I feared they'd snap my electricity," said Nitesh Shah, a resident of Ratnakar Cooperative Society in Dahanukar Wadi.

Dhavan Shah from Mahavir Nagar related a similar story: "In May, my bill was Rs 800 bill but in June it was Rs 4,000. I have complained about this to the corporator and Adani's Dindoshi head office," Shah said.

Ganesh Halwai from Goregaon East says he does not use air conditioners. Yet, his bill, which was Rs 800 for May, shot up to Rs 2,000 in June. "I don't use pricey gadgets at all. I complained at the Adani office in Dindoshi but haven't received any answer from them."

(Bills for May and June that a Kandivali resident received from Adani Electricity; the power company is yet to respond on the issue)

Corporator Girkar told DNA she has been receiving complaints about bills being puffed up, many to the tune of Rs 15,000, from several residents. Around 400 have officially approached her with the issue.

"I have given a written complaint at Adani's Dindoshi branch about the increase in the number of units that they have charged us for. Business head Kapil Sharma has received the complaints but has not acted on them. It is only due to fear of disconnection that the residents have complied and paid the bill. We are awaiting a reply from Adani power."

There are also those who were away for half the month and yet got an incredibly high bill. Like Mehul Sanghrajka from Mahavir Nagar, who was out of town for 15 days and still ran up an electricity bill of Rs 12,000.

When DNA reached out to Adani Electricity seeking clarification, the company declined to make an official statement over the phone. But it also did not reply to our email.

In June this year, a high-level fact-finding committee set up to look into the inflated bills issued last September-October by the Maharashtra Electricity Regulatory Commission (MERC) had criticised certain practices followed by suppliers who issue bills.

The panel had observed that it was wrong of the power firm to issue bills based on average consumption.

Adani Electricity has not stated the reason behind the inflated bills that consumers say are "abnormally high".

Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam said he has also received a spate of complaints. "We are investigating this matter. Most of the flood of complaints were from Kandivali, Goregaon and Malad areas. We have copies of June bills in the range of Rs 10,000-15,000. The Maharashtra Electricity Regulatory Commission (MERC) should review every customer's bill and take strict action. If the power company fails to do, we will protest. Middle-class people can't afford such bills from his their salaries ."

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena, which had earlier protested against Adani's high power bills, said: "Last time, the company sought time from us. We had spoken with their management and tried to convey the problem. They had accepted their mistake and assured us of corrective action. But if it doesn't stop looting people, MNS will resort to its own ways to mete out justice," said Avinash Abhyankar, MSL party leader and spokesperson.