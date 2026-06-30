Mumbai: Student dies, 10 others injured after tree falls on school bus in Chembur

While the injured children were rushed to a nearby hospital, efforts are underway to rescue one child who remains trapped inside the bus. A total of 13 children were reportedly on board the vehicle.

One student died and at least 10 other children were injured after a large tree fell onto their school bus in Mumbai on Tuesday (June 30). The incident reportedly occurred on Road No. 11 in Chembur suburb. While the injured children were rushed to a nearby hospital, efforts are underway to rescue one child who remains trapped inside the bus. A total of 13 children were reportedly on board the vehicle.

According to a report by NDTV, area residents allege that they had repeatedly written to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), requesting that the trees be trimmed or cleared. They said that a similar incident had occurred in the area earlier. But despite multiple complaints, no action was taken, the residents said.