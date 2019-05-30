Mumbai AC local to hike fare to 1.3 times normal rate from next month

This introductory offer was earlier extended till May 31, 2019 as the WR was not getting enough patrons for this AC local.

There is bad news for the few lakhs commuters travelling in Mumbai’s only air conditioned local. From June 1, the fares of the AC local will increase to 1.3 times the current fare from the current rate of 1.2 times.

On May 30, the Ministry of Railways decided to withdraw the introductory offer of AC local train of 1.2 times the normal fare.

Due to this decision, the base fare of single journey shall now be 1.3 times of the base fare of the existing single journey First Class tickets.

According to Western Railway (WR) officials, the Railway Board in Delhi approved the fare hike late Thursday evening.

“We are yet to calculate the new fare chart. It will be ready by Friday,” said a WR official. The new fares will include supplementary charges like MUTP, GST, as applicable. They shall be levied separately. However, no difference of fare shall be collected on season tickets of AC EMU that are already issued.

Mumbai AC local train services started from December 25, 2017. Back then it was decided that for the first six months, as an introductory offer, the fare of the AC train will be 1.2 times of base fare of First Class and after that it will be charged as 1.3 times. However this introductory offer was extended till May 31, 2019 as the WR was not getting enough patrons for this AC local.

The current single journey fare:

Churchgate - Mumbai Central: Rs 60

Churchgate - Dadar: Rs 85

Churchgate - Bandra: Rs 85

Churchgate - Andheri: Rs 125

Churchgate - Borivali: Rs 165

Churchgate - Bhayander: Rs 175

Churchgate - Vasai: Rs 195

Churchgate - Virar: Rs 205