Mumbai: Absconding criminal held after 33 years

As a part of a crackdown on undetected cases and accused who were declared absconding, the crime branch police have arrested a man who was absconding for 33 years. The accused, Salim Rukiya Khan (54), who was wanted for a robbery case in 1984, had gone missing during the judicial proceeding of his case. Khan was arrested from Mira Road, where he was working as an estate agent.

The crime branch police have been on the lookout for accused people, against whom the court had issued a standing non-bailable warrant for being absent from the court proceedings of criminal cases lodged against them. In 1984, Khan was arrested for having robbed people by threatening them on knifepoint. However, he had secured bail and was to appear in the court for the hearing of the case. After several summons sent to him went unanswered, the sessions court issued a non-bailable warrant against him.

Accordingly, a police team from crime branch unit 8 tried to track Khan at his residence in Goregaon (W). Police learnt that Khan no longer stayed there and had shifted with his family to Mira Road. "Further inquiries made by police revealed Khan was staying at Kalpataru Complex in Mira Road and was working as a local estate agent. The police then arrested Khan from Mira Road and produced him in the Sessions Court," said a senior police official.