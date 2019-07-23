Mumbai: A robot and 70 brave firemen rescue hundreds in MTNL fire

It was found that the fire broke out on the second floor due to a short circuit in the air conditioner

Robofire, the Mumbai Fire Brigade's newly acquired Robot and a 70 member strong fire officers team saved around 500 people after a major fire broke out at the MTNL head office at Bandra west. There were no casualties reported however Fire Brigade officer Sagar Salve suffered suffocation and had to be admitted to Bhabha hospital. Police said that he was out of danger.

It was found that the fire broke out on the second floor due to a short circuit in the air conditioner. The building had fire safety equipment but staff didn't have knowledge of how to use it which increased the spread of the fire. According to the police officials the fire broke at 2.30 pm when most people were busy having lunch. Fire brigade officers complained that due to excessive presence of wires in the MTNL office it was difficult to control fire. Robofire machines were used first time with the help of cameras in this machine, said fire officer.

MTNL staff Aparna Bernekar (52) a senior manager, said, "I was on the ground floor when I heard about the incident. I immediately ran on the fourth floor to save 50 of my staff. I managed to take all of them in the lift. Luckily the lift was working and all my staff are safe."

Another employee Arun Keni, chief testing officer said, "At 2.30 pm I was having lunch at 5th floor in canteen and one of my staff informed me about the fire. I rushed on the 3rd floor and we switched off electricity main board."

There were good samaritans in the form of two auto drivers Abrar Shabbir and Ishrar Shabbir, resident of neighbourhood JJ colony who saw the fire from Bandra station. They entered inside the MTNL building to rescue people but they got stuck inside it. Later they broke window panes and the firemen rescued them.

We used the robofire machine for the first time. With 70 staff members we managed to rescue around 70 people with ladder and rescued 500 more people from the building.

―Prabhat Rahangdale, CFO MFB

When everyone shouted fire I tried getting out of the building. There was smoke and it was difficult to breathe. I called out to one of my staff who dragged me on the fifth floor. I am safe

―Swami, visually challenged employee

In 2018 the fire audit has done. The exact cause of fire is still unknown.

―Vishwanath Mahadeshwar, Mayor