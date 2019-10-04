Headlines

Mumbai

Mumbai: A glimpse of home for Zaveri Bazaar's karigars from West Bengal

Mainly from West Bengal, the karigars who have made Mumbai their home, make it a point to take time off to celebrate Durga Puja.

Ashutosh M. Shukla

Updated: Oct 04, 2019, 06:25 AM IST

The first thing that comes to mind when one thinks of Zaveri Bazaar is the jewellery market. But conversations with the many karigars (skilled labourers) who make the ornate jewellery, this time of the year, the first thing on their mind is Durga Puja. Mainly from West Bengal, the karigars who have made Mumbai their home, make it a point to take time off to celebrate Durga Puja.

"It all started in 1984. We have been having the Puja here since then. We could not head back home and Puja is something that is first on our minds. Hence, we started Durga Puja here in a small way with the help of fellow karigars from that time. Some eventually left and some have since passed away," said Sanatan Ghosh, secretary of the Zaveri Bazar Sarvajanik Durgotsav Samitee.

Ghosh, like many fellow karigars, joined people from his district when they moved to the city for work. "I still remember it was July of 1982. Ours was a group of few people and once we got settled with work, we thought of having the Durga Puja," said Ghosh, who starts preparing nearly three months in advance for the Puja.

The Puja was first started by the karigars at the Kamani Wadi in Chira Bazaar. It moved to one more place before the Nar Narayan Temple Complex in Kalbadevi was chosen. "Earlier, mother's idol was small and not many people were around. The place at Kamani wadi was small. As more people started joining, we moved to a hall in 1997 and eventually brought it out in the open in 2012," said Ghosh.

Karigars take over 10 days' leave to ensure that everything is set right. "I start preparing three months in advance but towards the end, everyone takes leave from work. We get the soil and an idol-maker from West Bengal," said Ghosh. This year, the backdrop is Lalchowk of Srinagar in the aftermath of the abrogation of Article 370. For the Laxmi Puja to be held later, the Hooghly bridge over the Hooghly River will be the theme.

The decoration material is also mainly brought from West Bengal. "That is because that kind of decoration for mother is not available here as yet," said Sampa Das, joint secretary of Laxmi Puja Committee. While decorations are brought from West Bengal, some of the jewellery is made by the karigars here.

"Since last year, we have been taking mother's smaller idol for a yatra before the Puja. We will be doing that this year too. Otherwise, most of the things are the same as every year," said Gautam Das, treasurer. The committee said that though Bengalis take part, other community members also come for the Puja. "That includes Muslims from West Bengal who come for darshan and have Bhog," said Das. Bhog is served to over 2,000 people from Saptami Day onwards to all those who come to take the goddess's blessings.

