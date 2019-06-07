Mumbai: 65-year-old brain-dead woman gives new life to two patients

A 65-year-old brain dead women gave life to two patients.

The Dadar resident, who was admitted in Global Hospital on June 2, was declared brain dead on Tuesday. Her family donated her liver and two kidneys after she was declared brain dead.

While one kidney was donated to a male patient in KEM Hospital, another kidney and liver (dual organ to the same person) were donated to a 41-year-old male patient from Mumbai in Global Hospital. According to the officials, she fainted at her home after she suffered from internal bleeding in her brain. Rahul Wasnik, organ donation coordinator at Global Hospital, Parel, said, "She was shifted to hospital on June 2, Sunday as she suffered from intracerebral bleeding in her brain. On Tuesday she was declared brain-dead. Due to her age and other health issues, only liver and both her kidneys were eligible for donation. Her other organs couldn't be donated. Her family members were counselled for organ donation consent. They agreed to give a new lease of life to the other two patients. While two organs were used for donation in the donor's hospital, another was sent to another hospital in Parel."

One of the 49-year-old male patient who received her one kidney and liver was suffering from liver and kidney failure for more than a year. "That patient was on the waiting list for dual organs since a year," added Wasnik, a coordinator from Global Hospital.

This also marks 42nd organ donation in Mumbai city. The distribution of organ was done as per Zonal Transplant Co-ordination Center guidelines.

As per the state's organ transplant body, the awareness level is just one factor of organ donation. The gap between demand and supply will always increase and decrease. There are various other factors involved which still need to be set up.

In 2018, In Maharashtra, the waiting list for the kidney was about 4,666, while the waiting list for the liver was 789. Similarly, the waiting list for the heart was 43 and the lung was nine.

Maharashtra is the third highest organ donor across the nation and made 136 donations in 2018. Studies say Mumbai has potential to clock at least 200 donations per year

