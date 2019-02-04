Mumbai: 24 held in raid at bar employing dancers without license

The Nagpada police on Sunday carried out a sting operation in a bar in Nagpada and conducted a raid after thereby arresting 24 persons, including bar staff, patrons, and students were arrested.

A team of the Social Service Branch led by inspector Prabha Raul on Saturday had received information that female singers and waitresses were performing and serving at the Indigo Restaurant and Bar in RS Nimkar Marg without licenses.

Around 11 pm, a plan was chalked out to conduct the raid. Two witnesses were asked to assist the police in the raid, and one person was asked to work as a punter for the police and was tasked with shooting the dance performance as part of the audience before the raid.

It was decided that the police team and a witness would remain at a distance from the bar while the punter and another witness would enter the bar to film the performance and irregularities on his phone.

The punter would then come out, show the recorded film to the police team and a raid would accordingly be conducted while the other witness already in the bar would stay there to monitor the situation. Around 11.35 pm, the police reached the spot. Around 1.05 am on Sunday, the police conducted the raid.

“The bar staffers informed us that they did not have the required dance performance license. Two bar managers, cashier, three male waiters and 18 customers were taken into custody. Music system and cash Rs 35, 200 was seized from the bar. The female singers were allowed to go with a warning,” a police officer said.

CAUGHT IN THE ACT