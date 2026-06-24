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Mumbai: 22-year-old stabbed to death inside moving local train after argument; accused arrested

The victim, Mayank Lohar, was traveling in the first-class compartment of a Churchgate-Nallasopara fast local train when he got into a heated argument with another passenger over closing the coach door amid heavy rain.

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Sagar Malik

Updated : Jun 24, 2026, 05:56 PM IST

Mumbai: 22-year-old stabbed to death inside moving local train after argument; accused arrested
The accused was arrested from Kurla area of Mumbai (Photo source: X).
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A 22-year-old man was stabbed to death inside a moving train in Mumbai on Tuesday night after an argument. The victim, Mayank Lohar, was traveling in the first-class compartment of a Churchgate-Nallasopara fast local train when he got into a heated argument with another passenger over closing the coach door amid heavy rain. The accused, Roshan Suvarna, was arrested from Mumbai's Kurla area after the police launched a citywide manhunt.

A video from inside the train has surfaced, showing the accused holding a large knife and walking away after attacking Mayank. Passengers were seen dispersing as Roshan turned around to look at the victim lying on the train floor in a pool of blood. Nobody tried to stop or approach the accused, the video showed. Datta Khuprekar, Senior Police Inspector, Borivali Railway Police, said: "Between Goregaon and Kandivali, two passengers fought over closing the train's door amid rainfall. During this time, the accused stabbed the victim with a knife. He then fled the scene." Officials said that Roshan worked in the cargo section of the Mumbai airport. 

After the incident, the Railway Police arrived at the scene, took possession of the body and sent it for a post-mortem examination. Speaking to reporters, Mayank's mother demanded justice for her son. "Usko saja do, mere bete ko nyaya do, woh toh kisi se na toh ladta, na jhagadta. Kal ka gaya hai abhi tak aaya nahi, mera beta. Kidhar jaaun, barbaad ho gayi (Punish him. Get justice for my son. He never used to fight or quarrel with anyone. My son left yesterday and still hasn't returned. Where should I go? I am ruined)," she said.

The victim's sister has demanded the death penalty for the accused. "It was 10:30 at night - where were the people? The knife was huge. I want justice. He (the accused) should be sentenced to death. If he isn't punished today, someone else will die tomorrow," she said. "My brother never caused any trouble, never got into fights with anyone. He kept to himself and lived quietly. He had his whole life ahead of him," she added.

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