Mumbai: 19-year-old diagnosed with cancer, ends life

A 19-year-old woman allegedly committed suicide by jumping off her 27th floor apartment terrace. Police said the woman was depressed after she was diagnosed with cancer. Police found a suicide text message on her mobile which she sent her mother and brother before taking a drastic step.



The deceased identified as Muskan Mahajan (19) was a resident of Omkar Tower at Santosh Nagar, Goregaon East. She was residing with three college friends and was pursing degree course in a Malad based college.



According to the police officials, the incident occurred on Saturday, 11.30 am when Muskan was alone. The security found her body on the basement. The Dindoshi police have registered the case of accidental death and have sent her body for the postmortem. "Muskan was complaining about health issues from last 15 days. Her blood report revealed that she had blood cancer," said a police officer. Dindoshi police recorded deceased roommates statements and also informed the family about the incident.