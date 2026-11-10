Mumbai: 16-year-old dies after firecracker explosions trigger shop slab collapse in Malad

A 16-year-old boy died after firecracker explosions triggered the collapse of a shop's slab during a fire in Mumbai's Malad-Malvani area on Monday night.

The victim had initially been reported missing during the incident and was later found inside the shop with severe burn injuries. (Image credit: Twitter)

A 16-year-old boy died after a fire broke out at a shop storing firecrackers and electrical materials in Malad-Malvani on Monday night. A series of explosions reportedly caused the shop's slab to collapse, trapping the teenager inside.

The victim was identified as Shanwaz Niyaz Khan. He had initially been reported missing during the incident and was later found inside the shop with severe burn injuries.

Fire officials said, "The boy was subsequently found inside the shop after being reported missing."

Update Mumbai malwani fire गेट नंबर 7 मालवणी मलाड होलसेल के सामान की दुकान बाहर पटाखे बेच राह था। बुझ गई आग। एक 16 साल के लड़के के मरने की खबर है https://t.co/CswYvwc3uI — Jayprrakash Singh (@jayprakashindia) November 9, 2026

Fire reported near Gate No. 8 on Abdul Hamid Marg

According to the BMC's Disaster Management Cell, the fire was reported at 9.56 pm at a shop near Gate No. 08 on Abdul Hamid Marg in Malad-Malvani.

The blaze involved firecrackers, electrical wiring, electrical installations and other materials stored across an area measuring around 20 × 30 feet.

Mumbai Fire Brigade personnel, along with local police and ward staff, reached the spot and began firefighting and rescue operations.

Boy declared brought dead at Shatabdi Hospital

Shanwaz was taken to Shatabdi Hospital in Kandivali in a private ambulance. However, Dr Pooja, the hospital's Chief Medical Officer, said he had suffered 100 per cent burn injuries and was declared brought dead.

The Mumbai Fire Brigade brought the blaze under control and extinguished it by 10.36 pm, around 40 minutes after it was reported.