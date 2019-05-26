Mumbai: 141 rescued in raid at Grant Road brothel

After taking a serious cognizance and series of action against dance bars in the city, the Mumbai police in its another significant step against an operational brothel in South Mumbai have rescued 141 girls and have arrested the brothel keepers.

As per police reports, the cops during the intervening night of Friday and Saturday raided Simplex building hotel in Grant Raod east and a total of 19 pimps along with 65 customers were arrested.

According to the police, the said building has previously been in limelight for allowing activities like prostitution and has been raided by the police before. "After getting a tip-off, our team headed by the zonal Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) raided the building and rescued several women and minors. The raid started at around 2.50 am in the morning and continued till 6.30 am. Pimps, customers, brothel owners, brothel keepers and other accused have been arrested and also we have seized a significant amount of cash from the spot," said a senior police officer requesting anonymity.

All the accused have been booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Immoral Traffic Prevention Act.