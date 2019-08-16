Mumbai: 12-hour running event raises money for cancer patients

Mumbai Ultra conceived in 2014 as a 12-hour public run on the streets of Mumbai, raised awareness about the tremendous benefits of running

Over 500 challengers and 2,000 supporters took part in the Mumbai Ultra – 12 Hour Run organised by Shivaji Park Marathon Club on the occasion of 73rd Independence Day. The aim was to spread the message of 'Run for Cancer' and 'Wellness over Illness'.



The run started-off at 5 am and continued till 5 pm. In this 42.2 kilometers event, the participants were seen running, walking and taking breaks for mandatory medical check-ups and meals.



The Mumbai Ultra conceived in 2014 as a 12-hour public run on the streets of Mumbai, raised awareness about the tremendous benefits of running.



Mumbai Ultra raised donations for the cancer patients of TATA Memorial Hospital. To express gratitude and cheer the participants, 10 kids living with cancer ran along with their guardians and volunteers.

For A Cause Mumbai Ultra conceived in 2014 as a 12-hour public run on the streets of Mumbai, raised awareness about the tremendous benefits of running Event raised donations for the cancer patients of TATA Memorial Hospital and spread the message of ‘Wellness over Illness’

Daniel Vaz, race director lauded efforts of the organising committee and said that this event prepares them for other tougher races organised in India and abroad. "Mumbai Ultra run was started by enthusiastic runners to spread awareness. It is not like any other marathon as we do not charge for participating in the run. We try to propagate the message of 'wellness over illness' amongst the citizens. We have volunteers from across Mumbai, and this year we even had international participants. All the funds acquired by this event are donated to the Tata Memorial Hospital for the treatment of children fighting cancer because there is no better cause than saving a life," said Naveen Hegde, one of the core organisers and an avid marathoner.



"I have been running for five years now. I took up the challenge of participating in this event because it is non-commercial and is attached to a good cause. I started with my first run in 2015, and since then it has been a very good experience," said Jay Raman, a runner.



Prakash Agarwal, a 41-year-old cancer survivor and Lata Alimchandani (Neeru Bajaj) 61, a brain tumour survivor ran for 12 hours.



About 100 plus women and armed forces from Indian Navy, Coast Guard and police personnel participated in the sixth edition of Mumbai Ultra. Another 2,000 joined in for a shorter duration over the day to support the challengers and to get an overall experience.