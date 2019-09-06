Mumbai: 100 Dhangar students to get admission in English medium schools

In a serious bid to bring the students from the Dhangar community (shepherd) into the mainstream, the state government has taken a decision to take responsibility of 100 students from the Dhangar community for their admission for first to 12th standards annually in the leading English medium residential schools from the cities. For the 2019-20 academic year, 100 students will be selected from various districts and to complete the necessary formalities including the selection of the student and the school, the government has formed district level committees headed by the district collector so that admission process is completed at the earliest.



The admission of Dhangar community student in the English medium residential school is a part of the 13 different welfare schemes recently cleared by the state cabinet to be implemented along the lines of those availed by the Scheduled Tribes (SR). The cabinet has allocated Rs 1,000 crore for these 13 schemes. Dhangar community consitutes 1.5 crore of the state population with its influence spread across 78 assembly segments.



A 21 page notification has issued by the deputy secretary Ravindra Gurav in this regard on September 4. The district collector level committee will forward the set of such schools recommended by the assistant commissioner of the social welfare department from the respective districts to the Pune based directorate of OBC, Special Backward Classes (SBC), Vimukta Jati (denotified tribes) and Nomadic Tribes (VJNT) for further action. For the academic year the government has estimated expenditure of Rs 50 crore.



Dhangar Samaj Sangharsh Samiti leader and BJP Rajya Sabha MP Vikas Mahatme told DNA,'' The government needs to urgently focus on the implementation of various schemes including admission of Dhangar community student in English medium schools. It will have to issue necessary notifications at the earliest.'' He informed that learning in the English medium school will come quite handy for the Dhangar community student to pursue higher education.



The government has made it clear that the payment of fee, security deposit, expenses towards food, hostel, raincoat will be deposited to the school through assistant commissioner of the social welfare department. It will be done till the student completes 12th.

Easy Admissions Child from the family of the Dhangar community with a minimum annual income of Rs 1 lakh will be eligible and the family will have to submit the Dhangar community certificate. It will be binding on the respective school to accommodate the selected students in regular division and not in separate division.