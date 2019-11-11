Mumbai: 10-year-old girl raped, killed; body found by railway tracks

Mumbai police on Saturday recovered the body of a ten-year-old girl which was lying by the railway tracks near Vidyavihar station. She went missing on November 5.

The autopsy report confirmed that the girl was sexually assaulted before being strangulated. One person has been arrested by the police in connection with the incident. According to reports, the accused was taken into custody after a CCTV footage from the area showed him leaving with the girl on the day she went missing.

The parents of the girl had filed a missing complaint after which teams had started searching her.