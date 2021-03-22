More trouble for Maharashtra coalition govt as Param Bir moves SC against transfer

Maharashtra politics is sure to take an ugly turn in the coming days as there is another twist to the tale of a direct conflict between the state government and the police. Former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh on Monday, March 22, filed a petition before the Supreme Court about his transfer to Home Guard Department by the Maharashtra government on March 17.

The former top cop has also demanded that an 'unbiased, uninfluenced, impartial, and fair investigation' in the 'corrupt malpractices' of Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh, be conducted before the evidence are destroyed.

Singh claimed that he had brought Deshmukh's alleged malpractices to the notice of several senior leaders of the Maharashtra government, including Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. He also alleged that Anil Deshmukh abused his power to directly control investigations into various cases in a 'particular manner that he desired' and interfered in postings and transfers of officers in the state.

Earlier, a letter by suspended police inspector Anup Dange to the additional chief secretary, home, seeking an inquiry into former police commissioner Param Bir Singh's links with 'dubious characters and others who have underworld links' has come to the fore. He has alleged Singh through a relative demanded Rs 2 crore to reinstate him.

Param Bir Singh however, rubbished the allegations but declined to elaborate saying the matter is pending in High Court.