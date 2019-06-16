Mithi River to be restored in 2 years: Ramdas Kadam

In a bid to ensure that no sewage enters Mithi river in future, State Environment Minister Ramdas Kadam, on Saturday, announced that work of constructing sewer lines on both sides along the Mithi river with two sewage treatment plant (STP) for treating the wastewater has been initiated.

While the construction of the 11.12-kilometre sewer line is estimated to cost around Rs17.5 crore the STP is likely to cost the civic body approximately Rs 500 crore. There is also another proposal to build green fencing on both sides of the Mithi River costing around Rs 30 crore.

"We have found that all the sewage including household wastewater, industrial effluents from small industries end up entering the 17.84 km Mithi river from around 70 points along the river stretch which will be taken care by the sewer line. Also, we have proposed the installation of mesh grills at the spots where feeder drains will join the sewer lines, which will stop all the solid waste from entering the sewer system," said Kadam adding that they expect all the work related to the Mithi Rejuvenation project to be completed within two years.

The minister also emphasised that with the sewer line and STP in place the perennial issue of the river getting polluted would be resolved. "This treated water from STP can be put back in the river or can be also used for some other purposes, which will be decided in due course of time," he said.

Meanwhile, a check dam)has also been proposed to be built almost 2 km before Mahim creek to stop high tide water from entering Mithi river. To ensure it does not cause flooding officials stated that proper gates will be installed.

Kadam informed that he has been regularly following up with his own department as well as BMC and even made visits along with Yuva Sena chief Aaditya Thackeray and Afroz Shah for checking the progress.

Aaditya Thackeray who has been taking keen interest and regularly following up the Mithi Rejuvenation project said that he was happy seeing the extent of the work completed so far including widening of the river at several portions. "We are sure that Mumbai will soon have a wonderful and attractive riverfront in the form of Mithi River, once all the proposed work is completed. We can also have facilities like walking tracks, cycle lanes and others for people and even set vision to make this a tourist attraction," he said.

KEY INSIGHTS