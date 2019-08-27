Search icon
MHADA tables new plans for mill workers

There are around 1.75 lakh mill workers of which close to 11,000 mill workers have houses at MHADA buildings.

Reported By:Varun Singh| Edited By: Varun Singh |Source: DNA |Updated: Aug 27, 2019, 06:10 AM IST

MHADA buildings

The housing authority MHADA has proposed new policies for a mill worker owning an MHADA flat and desires to sell it to others after a period of five years.

MHADA proposed that the buyer of such a flat has to be a domicile of Maharashtra that means someone who has resided in the state for a minimum of 15-years. Along with this, the buyer has to abide by the housing boards' policy to apply for a house under the lottery scheme.

Madhu Chavan, chairman of Mumbai Board of MHADA said, "We decided that homes allotted to mill workers via lottery will now be able to sell after a period of five years to people who are domicile of Maharashtra. For the regular lottery, a policy that he has to be a domicile of Maharashtra is already in place."

MHADA is planning a lottery of 5,090 houses for mill workers and most houses are located in Lower Parel. A committee which takes cares of issues of mill workers is set to meet, this week. MHADA is expected to hold the lottery after the committee gives their nod.

