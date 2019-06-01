Headlines

Mumbai

MHADA's list includes 23 dangerous buildings

The Mumbai Repair and Reconstruction Board, a body of MHADA, incharge of cessed buildings in the city, takes care of making the list

Varun Singh

Updated: Jun 01, 2019, 06:10 AM IST

With the onset of monsoon, the list of most dangerous building to reside that is prepared by MHADA is expected to be out next week. The proposed list this year comprises of 23 buildings, impacting 391 families is almost three-fold higher than the previous year's list where there were a total of seven buildings. 

The Mumbai Repair and Reconstruction Board (MRRB), a body of MHADA, incharge of cessed buildings in the city, takes care of making the list. The list has been submitted to Vinod Ghosalkar the Chairman of the board by the department. It is expected that from Saturday, Ghosalkar will start visiting the buildings and continue doing so for a few days and convince the residents to vacate these buildings. The proposed list is expected to see a minor change where the number of buildings may go down by two or three as authorities say these building can be repaired.

When contacted Ghosalkar confirmed that the list has been prepared and it consists of 23 buildings. “The list is ready, starting tomorrow (Saturday) I will be carrying out a survey of these buildings. I will be trying to meet the residents of these cessed buildings and understand their issues. Why they are unwilling to vacate the premises in spite of being aware that it is dangerous to reside,” he said. 

The buildings that Ghosalkar will be visiting in the coming days are located at Girgaum, Dockyard Road, Mazgaon, Lower Parel, and other areas. There are more than 16,000 cessed buildings that belong to MHADA, and most of them are in south Mumbai. Of these, more than 8,000 need urgent repairs, while 3,000 are in a miserable condition. There have been several incidents in the past where there have been instances of building crash during the monsoon, causing casualty. One of the biggest incident reported was the collapse of Hussaini building, in Bhendi Bazaar in 2017. More than 30 people lost their lives.

25 to get transit camp keys

Meanwhile, 25 residents of BDD Chawl in NM Joshi Marg will be handed over the keys of the transit camps where they are expected to reside during the period, of the redevelopment of the century-old chawls.  Krishnkant Nalge, a resident and head of the resident association said, “MHADA informed us that on Saturday they will be handing over the keys of transit camps to nearly 25 residents. More than 200 residents have already signed the agreement to move to transit camps.” MHADA’s senior official looking after the redevelopment of BDD confirmed the development.

