Measles claims life of second child in two days, 8-month-old dies in Mumbai; toll reaches 12

The number of measles-related fatalities has increased to 12 with the death of an 8-month-old baby boy on Wednesday. The measles has caused two deaths in the last two days, including this one. A one-year-old infant lost his life on Tuesday in Mumbai.

The one-year-old boy, a resident of Nalasopara (East) in the neighbouring Palghar district, died in a government hospital in Mumbai, according to the bulletin. After receiving initial care at a private hospital, the child was transferred to a government hospital. He had respiratory failure and was started on a ventilator on Monday as a result. The child's condition worsened, and he eventually passed away.

According to the bulletin, the death was thought to have been caused by "acute respiratory failure in a case of measles with bronchopneumonia." The bulletin states that a measles outbreak has been confirmed from 21 locations across 10 of Mumbai's 24 civic wards.

According to a health department bulletin from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), 12 additional confirmed cases of the measles have been discovered in the city, bringing the total number of cases to 220. With the addition of 170 suspected measles infections on Tuesday, the total number of cases reached 3,378.

At a meeting held in the state secretariat in south Mumbai on Tuesday, Maharashtra Health Minister Dr. Tanaji Sawant examined the situation resulting from the outbreak. The meeting was attended by representatives from the state's health department, the BMC, and Dr. Meeta Vashi and Dr. Arun Gaikwad of the World Health Organization.

(With inputs from PTI)