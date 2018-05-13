Meant no disrespect: Cop who asked if he could beg

Headlines

RBI asks banks to provide borrowers option to switch to fixed interest rates

Rajasthan CM announces financial aid of Rs 15 crore to victims of landslide-hit Himachal Pradesh

IND vs IRE 1st T20I: India beat Ireland by 2 runs via DLS

Watch: Rajinikanth reacts to Jailer success, reveals he will watch his latest film with CM Yogi Adityanath

Over 200 Meiteis who crossed over to Myanmar to escape violence in Manipur return to state: CM Biren Singh

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

RBI asks banks to provide borrowers option to switch to fixed interest rates

Rajasthan CM announces financial aid of Rs 15 crore to victims of landslide-hit Himachal Pradesh

IND vs IRE 1st T20I: India beat Ireland by 2 runs via DLS

Food that can keep you hydrated

10 ways to remove face tan naturally

Popular wives of foreign cricketers

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani open advance booking for Satyaprem Ki Katha in Mumbai

Mouni Roy raises the temperature in red bodycon gown, fans call her ‘sexiest of all’

Viral Photos of the Day: Tamannaah Bhatia-Vijay Varma pose together, Urfi Javed raises the temperature in stylish outfit

Guns & Gulaabs Cast Interview | Dulquer Salmaan, Rajkummar Rao, Gulshan Devaiah, TJ Bhanu | Part 2

President Murmu Launches INS Vindhyagiri, 6th Stealth Frigate In Navy's Arsenal; Know All About It

Himachal Landslide: Several Houses Destroyed Due To Heavy Rain, Landslides In Mandi

Watch: Rajinikanth reacts to Jailer success, reveals he will watch his latest film with CM Yogi Adityanath

Ameesha Patel reveals what she wishes to change in her and Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2: ‘I would edit…’

VD meets DQ: Vijay Deverakonda wishes Dulquer Salmaan's King Of Kotha earns more than Liger, fans react

HomeMumbai

Mumbai

Meant no disrespect: Cop who asked if he could beg

Constable Dnyaneshwar Ahirrao, attached with Marol local arms unit of Mumbai police and posted at Matoshree

article-main
Latest News

Vallabh Ozarkar

Updated: May 13, 2018, 05:45 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

A cop who was suspended for disrespecting the khaki after he sought 'permission' to beg in uniform when he did not get his salary for two months said he had no intention to insult the force.

Constable Dnyaneshwar Ahirrao, attached with Marol local arms unit of Mumbai police and posted at Matoshree, the residence of Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray, said he only wanted his seniors to understand his problem.

Ahirrao had on May 8 written a letter to Chief Minister Devendra Fadanavis, Governor Vidyasagar Rao and Commissioner of Police Datta Padsalgikar and Deputy Commissioner of Police Vasant Jadhav, asking their 'permission' to seek alms in uniform so he could run his household. He said he had not received his salary because he had taken leave from work to take care of his ailing wife .

The irony worked — his salary was credited to his bank account — but it begot another irony. A departmental inquiry has been initiated against him for allegedly disrespecting the uniform.

Ahirrao said his self-expression should not be seen as an affront to the force. Before writing the letter, he had called up Samadhan helpline for a resolution and also sought the bosses' intervention. It was only when these avenues proved to be unhelpful that he wrote the letter, said a source close to him.

Ahirrao claimed he had to go on emergency leave on March 23 after his wife fractured her leg, and had informed his unit in-charge. He rejoined duty on March 28.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Made In Heaven creator Zoya Akhtar hits back at Instagram user asking her to show 'normal Muslim character' on screen

Priyanka Chopra 'steps back' from her New York restaurant Sona just two years after its opening, know why

Asia Cup 2023: Virat Kohli may break this legendary player's record, joining ranks of Tendulkar, Sangakkara

Akshay Kumar charged whopping fees for OMG 2? Producer Ajith Andhare makes shocking revelation

This star, not Salman Khan, was original choice to replace Amitabh Bachchan as Bigg Boss host; but he refused because...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani open advance booking for Satyaprem Ki Katha in Mumbai

Mouni Roy raises the temperature in red bodycon gown, fans call her ‘sexiest of all’

Viral Photos of the Day: Tamannaah Bhatia-Vijay Varma pose together, Urfi Javed raises the temperature in stylish outfit

Ananya Panday channels her inner Dream Girl in yellow saree, BFF Suhana Khan reacts

Viral photos of the Day: Janhvi Kapoor burns the internet with her looks, Vidya Balan poses in multi-colour outfit

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE