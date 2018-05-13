Meant no disrespect: Cop who asked if he could beg

Constable Dnyaneshwar Ahirrao, attached with Marol local arms unit of Mumbai police and posted at Matoshree

A cop who was suspended for disrespecting the khaki after he sought 'permission' to beg in uniform when he did not get his salary for two months said he had no intention to insult the force.

Constable Dnyaneshwar Ahirrao, attached with Marol local arms unit of Mumbai police and posted at Matoshree, the residence of Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray, said he only wanted his seniors to understand his problem.

Ahirrao had on May 8 written a letter to Chief Minister Devendra Fadanavis, Governor Vidyasagar Rao and Commissioner of Police Datta Padsalgikar and Deputy Commissioner of Police Vasant Jadhav, asking their 'permission' to seek alms in uniform so he could run his household. He said he had not received his salary because he had taken leave from work to take care of his ailing wife .

The irony worked — his salary was credited to his bank account — but it begot another irony. A departmental inquiry has been initiated against him for allegedly disrespecting the uniform.

Ahirrao said his self-expression should not be seen as an affront to the force. Before writing the letter, he had called up Samadhan helpline for a resolution and also sought the bosses' intervention. It was only when these avenues proved to be unhelpful that he wrote the letter, said a source close to him.

Ahirrao claimed he had to go on emergency leave on March 23 after his wife fractured her leg, and had informed his unit in-charge. He rejoined duty on March 28.