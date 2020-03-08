Massive fire breaks out at Juhu Gymkhana in Mumbai, no casualties reported

A massive fire broke out at Juhu Gymkhana located on the Juhu Tara Road on Saturday night. Several people were present at the premises during the incident, however, they managed to escape unhurt.

According to the fire brigade officials, the incident took place at around 9:50 PM.

The exact reason for the fire is yet to be ascertained though a short-circuit is suspected to have caused it. The officials also said that the fire was confined to electric wiring, electric installation and wooden furniture on the ground floor and the upper two floors.

Upon receiving the call, two fire engines, three jumbo water tanker, one turntable ladder, one breathing apparatus, quick rescue vehicles and an ambulance were rushed to the spot. "The fire was extinguished by firemen by operating two small hose lines of two motor pumps after cutting off electric supply. The cause of fire is yet to be ascertained," Prabhat Rahangdale, chief fire officer was quoted by Mumbai Mirror.

“Though the exact reason of fire would be revealed after the investigation, it is suspected that fire broke out due to a short-circuit. We are checking if the internal fire safety system was operational or not,” said another official.