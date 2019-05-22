Maratha Med Quota: SEBC students withdraw stir, to join college today

A day after the promulgation of an ordinance by the Maharashtra government to provide the benefit of reservations in admissions to socially and educationally backward classes (SEBC) in medical and dental undergraduate and postgraduate courses, there were a flurry of activities in the state. The 285 students from the Maratha community from the post graduate medical and dental health courses, whose admissions were restored following the release of ordinance amending the SEBC Act, 2018, were asked to rejoin the respective college and institute on their previously allotted seats up to 5 pm between May 21 and May 22, 2019.

The the State Common Entrance Test Cell however, said these students however, will have to submit all original documents and pay requisite fees by demand draft or cheque. The concerned colleges and institutes have been asked to do the needful.

Maratha students, who were on a sit in dharna at Azad Maidan since last 15 days demanding restoration of their admission after its cancellation by the Supreme Court, today called off their stir and left for their respective destination to rejoin college or institute. Maratha Kranti Morcha activist and PG student Dr Shivaji Bhosale told DNA,''The agitation has been called off as the state government has fulfilled its promise. All students are heading back to their respective college or institute. The ordinance has clarified that there will be reservations in favour of candidates belonging to SEBC category for the current academic year, 2019-2020, and also for admissions to other educational courses including undergraduate courses requiring the passing of NEET or any other national entrance test.''

In a related development, the state government filed caveat in the Supreme Court with a plea not to grant an ex parte stay on the ordinance issued on Monday. DNA had reported on Sunday about the government's move.

Meanwhile, Parents and Students Association (PSA) from the city representing more than 2,500 students from general category in particular on Tuesday filed a petition in the Supreme Court challenging the ordinance. PSA office bearer Sudha Shenoy said ''Our main prayer is that the ordinance is illegal and cannot be made effective retrospectively. The ordinance covers not just the post graduate courses but the undergraduate and other courses are also included by amending the section 16 of the SEBC Act, 2018.'' She argued that no law can be implemented with retrospective effect.

Further, the PSA also contested the timing of the promulgation of an ordinance especially when the Bombay high court has yet to deliver its order on against the SEBC Act, 2018. Shenoy informed that the petition challenging the ordinance will be mentioned on Wednesday in the apex court.

Peace Prevailed?

While Maratha students withdrew protest, others argue ordinance is illegal

285 Admission of students from SEBC category restored in PG medical and dental courses for academic year 2019-20

2,500 Students from General category oppose quota under SEBC category, filed a petition in the SC challenging the ordinance

Admissions restored