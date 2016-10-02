Maratha Kranti Morcha goes local

The Maratha Kranti Morchas demand capital punishment in Kopardi rape and murder case, amendment in the atrocity act, reservation to the Marathas among many other demands.

After witnessing a mammoth crowd in the on-going Maratha Kranti Morchas at various districts, the Sakhal Maratha Samaj, an umbrella body for various Maratha community organisations decided to hold similar silent protests at the taluka level.

According to senior Sambhaji Brigade leader, Pravin Gaikwad, the Maratha community has finally woken from its heavy slumber. "The community is highly aware about its rights. But now we can proudly say that all Marathas across the globe are connected to each other through this morcha. While we are very proud of this entire movement, we just want to say that we are not against any one. We dont want to snatch other people's rights while fighting for our own rights. We would like to make each and everyone a part of this movement. This is a Maratha Revolution and people are charged up. The taluka level morchas will help percolate our demans and rights to every person within our community," said Gaikwad passionately.

The Maratha Kranti Morchas demand capital punishment in Kopardi rape and murder case, amendment in the atrocity act, reservation to the Marathas, and implementation of the Dr Swaminathan report for the fair price to the farmer produce. The Maratha Sakhal Samaj called for a state level meeting to discuss about the Mumbai morcha on Friday. "We decided that the protest in Mumbai will be a major show of maratha community strength and will be the best way to pressurise the government. We want to bring around one crore people together in Mumbai. So the entire community has to be part of this. The revolution has begun and we plan to travel across the state of Maharashtra and create awareness among our communities," said Gaikwad.

Another Maratha leader who was also a part of the meeting told dna that the people were asked to arrange the Maratha Kranti Morcha on a local level. We want to connect each and every person of the Maratha community to this movement. Unless we are united there will be no change in government and community. Logically speaking, we are only making various think tank groups where legal experts, socialists and activists can join and give their inputs. We want to make a magna carta like charter," said the leader who requested anonymity.