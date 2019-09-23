Man let off 20 years later due to lack of witnesses

A Magistrate court recently acquitted a man in a case dating back to 1999 as the prosecution failed to secure presence of witnesses.

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate, ST Dande acquitted 50-year-old Manoj Punamiya of the charges under the Foreign Exchange Regulation Act (FERA) of illegally dealing with foreign currency to the tune of Rs 58 lakh and attempting to sell foreign currency over Rs 15 lakh.

While the case was registered against the Bora Bazar resident in 1999, the crime had taken place much before in 1994 when as per the police, Puniya had got US $8350, Saudi Riyal 1500, Qatar Riyal 1000, UAE Dirham 8000 concealed with his brother-in-law. Subsequently, the customs had then seized these foreign currencies.

The court noted that after framing of charge only one witness was available for cross-examination and though summons had been issued for other witnesses and collected by the concerned department, no summons report was filed.

Magistrate Dande said further in her judgment that prosecution has failed to prove the seizure of the amount with cogent evidence and that in the absence of proper and cogent evidence against the accused, no charge is proved against him.

It observed further, "Matter is pending since 1999. Prosecution has given [sic] ample opportunity to examine material witnesses in this case. However, the prosecution examined only one witness."