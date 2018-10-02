Man held for theft in Andheri shop; 40 other cases against him

A 31-year-old man was arrested by the Andheri Police for breaking into a shop in July. While investigating the case, police found that the accused had more than 40 cases registered against him at different police stations of the western region.

The accused identified as Nisar Shaikh was arrested on Saturday.

According to police, the latest complaint against Shaikh was lodged by Rajendra Gupta (42) who is the owner of the shop he had looted. In his complaint, Gupta alleged that in July, his kirana shop was looted and goods worth Rs 1.6 lakh were stolen.

"The leads found during the investigation and inputs from informers played a crucial role in the arrest of the accused who was on the run. Other cases against the accused include theft, house break in, and robbery. A total of 19 cases have been registered against the accused at Khar Police Station, 14 at Santacruz, and other similar cases at Juhu, Bandra, Vakola, Kandivli, and Andheri. Investigation on the case is still in progress and based on the fingerprints of accused, further probe will be conducted," said a police inspector.