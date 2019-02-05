Man held for sending threat message to Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis

A 34 year-old man has been detained by Satara police crime branch after taking his custody from Agripada police. Identified as Pankaj Kumbhar, the man allegedly issued threat to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on social media on Sunday. The accused is a resident of Pune.

"Kumbhar has a small mobile phone accessories business. He would come to Mumbai to buy materials and then sell it in Satara. He was to put up a stall at the venue of CM's rally and was in Mumbai to buy the items. He said that he was unhappy with the Fadnavis-led government's style of functioning and had a list of complaints and grievances ready," said an official from city police on condition of anonymity.

The post comprised of 23 pictures and videos, including pictures of the entrance of Pimpri-Chinchwad police's Sangvi police station in Pune and videos of people in political rallies.

The police officials believe he could be mentally unstable. Fadnavis was scheduled hold a rally in Satara on February 4. However, no changes were reported in his schedule.

"He was found by officials of Agripada police station in Mumbai. A team of Satara police went to Mumbai and the accused was brought to Satara. He is under detention and will be interrogated. The next course of action will be decided soon," said a source from Satara police.