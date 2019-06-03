Man dupes retired banker, cops arrest him for online fraud

The accused identified as Ram Faujdar Singh was arrested by Chandauli police, in Uttar Pradesh and has been remanded to police custody for five days

A 27-year-old man who duped people by getting an access into their net banking accounts under the pretext of selling cruise tickets have been arrested by the Bandra police. The accused identified as Ram Faujdar Singh was arrested by Chandauli police, in Uttar Pradesh and has been remanded to police custody for five days.

The complainant Javed Ratan (60) is a retired banker. He informed that he had two bank accounts in State Bank of India and both were linked with his mobile number. "On March 15, Ratan received a call from a lady who said that her company had shortlisted the couple to go for a cruise stay. Later, she asked him to visit her company website www.ezmoneysend.in and deposit Rs 100 as registration fees.

Ratan deposited the amount after which, he received an OTP. Soon after sending OTP the website page became dysfunctional," said police officer.

The next day, Ratan received several messages which claimed that there were about 10 transactions from both his accounts and total of Rs 90,000 were withdrawn. When he tried to access his account, the server showed wrong password alert after which, he was convinced that he was cheated. He lodged an FIR with Bandra police station. "We sent a team to Chandauli and nabbed him from his residence and recovered 13 mobile phones, 379 SIM cards, 266 debit cards, 32 passbooks of different banks, 21 different Aadhar cards," the officer added.