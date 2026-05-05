MUMBAI

Mamata Banerjee alleges abuse, intimidation during vote counting: 'CRPF personnel kicked in my stomach'

A day after the vote counting for the five Assembly Election Results 2026, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee alleges atrocities, loot and violence by the BJP while calling EC a "villain".

Mamata Banerjee accuses BJP of violence against her, in Bengal and intimidation

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