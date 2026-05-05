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Mamata Banerjee alleges abuse, intimidation during vote counting: 'CRPF personnel kicked in my stomach'

A day after the vote counting for the five Assembly Election Results 2026, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee alleges atrocities, loot and violence by the BJP while calling EC a "villain".

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Vaishali Shastri

Updated : May 05, 2026, 04:38 PM IST

Mamata Banerjee alleges abuse, intimidation during vote counting: 'CRPF personnel kicked in my stomach'
Mamata Banerjee accuses BJP of violence against her, in Bengal and intimidation
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A day after the vote counting for the five Assembly Election Results 2026, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee alleges atrocities, loot and violence by the BJP and called the Election Commission of India (ECI) 'villian' as it helped BJP win in the state, she alleged. In her allegations, Mamata also claimed that she 'was kicked in stomach'. 

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