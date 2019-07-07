Malad wall collapse: One still missing, search operations on

Headlines

Rhea Chakraborty reacts to accusations of doing black magic on Sushant Singh Rajput: 'Maybe I am a chudail...'

Indian opener Shubman Gill doubtful for IND vs AUS World Cup match on Sunday, here's why

Meet 23-year-old, Indian origin NZ star player in World Cup 2023, named after legendary Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid

Meet IAS officer Pratibha Verma, who left high-paying private job, battled serious health ailments, secured AIR...

'What level of degradation do you want to take politics': Priyanka Gandhi slams BJP over Rahul Gandhi poster row

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Rhea Chakraborty reacts to accusations of doing black magic on Sushant Singh Rajput: 'Maybe I am a chudail...'

Indian opener Shubman Gill doubtful for IND vs AUS World Cup match on Sunday, here's why

Meet 23-year-old, Indian origin NZ star player in World Cup 2023, named after legendary Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid

Iron-rich foods women must include in daily diet

AI reimagines Marvel characters as teachers

7 Benefits of smiling and laughing

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Jawan pre-release event: Shah Rukh Khan arrives in style in Chennai, hugs Vijay Sethupathi, kisses Anirudh Ravichander

Raksha Bandhan 2023: Mamata Banerjee ties rakhi to Amitabh Bachchan, poses with Jaya, Abhishek, Aishwarya Rai, see pics

Shah Rukh Khan unveils Jawan trailer on Burj Khalifa with 20000 fans in attendance, see viral photos from grand event

Pawan Malhotra on Mission Raniganj, reveals why he's selective in work

Chandrayaan 3 mission over! India's mission sleeps forever as Moon goes absolute dark, know what's next

Shikhar Dhawan's Granted Divorce On Grounds Of Mental Cruelty By Estranged Wife

Rhea Chakraborty reacts to accusations of doing black magic on Sushant Singh Rajput: 'Maybe I am a chudail...'

Navya Naveli Nanda's sassy reply to woman criticising her ramp walk at Paris Fashion Week wins the internet

After Prabhas, Mahesh Babu, Kajal Aggarwal this Telugu actor will have his wax statue at Madame Tussauds

HomeMumbai

Mumbai

Malad wall collapse: One still missing, search operations on

Death toll reaches 27; more than 70 victims undergoing treatment, 24 discharged so far

article-main
Latest News

Dhananjay Khatri

Updated: Jul 07, 2019, 06:00 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Five days after the dreadful wall collapse occurred in slums of Ambedkar Nagar and Pimpri Pada in Malad (E); search operations still continue. The authorities from Fire Brigade and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) are searching for 22-year-old Sonali Sakpal amidst the muck and debris which flowed down on that night. All this while toll has reached 27 and injured victims are expected to be discharged in a day or two.

Her family is still in distraught and are trying to locate her. Having lost their homes, belongings and shelter, they are now even struggling for survival. Sachin Sakpal (20), brother of Sonali and one of the many injured who survived the wall collapse, said, "Not just the wall, but at least 20 vehicles including cars and tempos parked across the boundary wall collapsed. This made the situation more worse. I have no clue about my sister. The wall collapse has left us devastated."

Sakpal who is a labourer, along with his family had retired to bed when the incident took place. After returning home from work, he saw cracks in the wall, though it was not clearly visible due to heavy rains. "It all happed without a warning or sign. A loud thud woke us up, and by the time we could react, there was water everywhere around us."

Their cupboard had collapsed on his father's back and a broken piece of glass pierced into his right shoulder. "I tried to look out for Sonali but she was nowhere around," he said.

Another victim Nilesh Bhuwad said that after dropping his wife, daughter and parents to Ratnagiri, he had to resume his work the next day. "If my family was with me, I would have not seen them alive," he said.

After being treated for days at RN Cooper Hospital, 50-year-old Sunil Jadhav was declared dead by the doctors on Friday. While around 24 injured patients were discharged from various civic-run hospitals, more 70 patients are undergoing treatment.

The injured patients are admitted in three civic-run hospitals - HBT Trauma Care, RN Cooper Hospital, Sion Hospital, KEM and Shatabdi Hospital. Dr Pradeep Angre, medical superintendent of Shatabdi Hospital, said, "Two patients including one senior citizen and a 23-year-old who are admitted in the ICU are recovering and are kept under observation. Within two days, most of the stable patients admitted in general ward will be discharged."

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

“Chak De India!”: Shikhar Dhawan sends best wishes to Team India for World Cup 2023

ED conducts raids at AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh’s residence

Meet Kishore Jena, javelin thrower who almost defeated Neeraj Chopra in Asian Games 2023

Meet Sarojini Lakra, who served as a constable for 37 years and is now an IPS officer

Mukesh Ambani raises Rs 16,645 crore offshore loan for son Akash Ambani led firm, total loan now over Rs 50,000 crore

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Jawan pre-release event: Shah Rukh Khan arrives in style in Chennai, hugs Vijay Sethupathi, kisses Anirudh Ravichander

Raksha Bandhan 2023: Mamata Banerjee ties rakhi to Amitabh Bachchan, poses with Jaya, Abhishek, Aishwarya Rai, see pics

Shah Rukh Khan unveils Jawan trailer on Burj Khalifa with 20000 fans in attendance, see viral photos from grand event

Dharmendra, Sanjay Dutt, Vicky Kaushal, Ajay Devgn, Kajol attend 4th success bash of Sunny Deol-starrer Gadar 2

Viral photos of the day: Tiger Shroff-Ibrahim Ali Khan play football, Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra give couple goals

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE