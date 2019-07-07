Malad wall collapse: One still missing, search operations on

Death toll reaches 27; more than 70 victims undergoing treatment, 24 discharged so far

Five days after the dreadful wall collapse occurred in slums of Ambedkar Nagar and Pimpri Pada in Malad (E); search operations still continue. The authorities from Fire Brigade and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) are searching for 22-year-old Sonali Sakpal amidst the muck and debris which flowed down on that night. All this while toll has reached 27 and injured victims are expected to be discharged in a day or two.

Her family is still in distraught and are trying to locate her. Having lost their homes, belongings and shelter, they are now even struggling for survival. Sachin Sakpal (20), brother of Sonali and one of the many injured who survived the wall collapse, said, "Not just the wall, but at least 20 vehicles including cars and tempos parked across the boundary wall collapsed. This made the situation more worse. I have no clue about my sister. The wall collapse has left us devastated."

Sakpal who is a labourer, along with his family had retired to bed when the incident took place. After returning home from work, he saw cracks in the wall, though it was not clearly visible due to heavy rains. "It all happed without a warning or sign. A loud thud woke us up, and by the time we could react, there was water everywhere around us."

Their cupboard had collapsed on his father's back and a broken piece of glass pierced into his right shoulder. "I tried to look out for Sonali but she was nowhere around," he said.

Another victim Nilesh Bhuwad said that after dropping his wife, daughter and parents to Ratnagiri, he had to resume his work the next day. "If my family was with me, I would have not seen them alive," he said.

After being treated for days at RN Cooper Hospital, 50-year-old Sunil Jadhav was declared dead by the doctors on Friday. While around 24 injured patients were discharged from various civic-run hospitals, more 70 patients are undergoing treatment.

The injured patients are admitted in three civic-run hospitals - HBT Trauma Care, RN Cooper Hospital, Sion Hospital, KEM and Shatabdi Hospital. Dr Pradeep Angre, medical superintendent of Shatabdi Hospital, said, "Two patients including one senior citizen and a 23-year-old who are admitted in the ICU are recovering and are kept under observation. Within two days, most of the stable patients admitted in general ward will be discharged."