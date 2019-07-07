Malad wall collapse: Five days later, mud slinging continues...

Cutting across party lines, corporators at the Standing Committee meeting on Friday demanded stricter action against the contractor of Malad reservoir wall. The BMC administration was blamed for giving the contract to a black-listed contractor in Storm Water Drainage scam in 2015. However, the BMC has blamed the locals for plugging holes in the wall.

Additional municipal commissioner of the BMC, Aabasaheb Jarhad told the committee that the 80-meter stretch of the 2.3 km long wall collapsed due to the landslide. The wall had weeping holes, but the locals blocked it. As a result, 20 people drowned and 7 others were crushed when the wall collapsed.

With the holes plugged in, the wall could not take the pressure which arose from water flowing down the hillock. "If the local people block the weeping holes then why didn't BMC officer take action to release them?" asked Abhijeet Samant, a corporator from BJP.

Meanwhile, Leader of Opposition Ravi Raja from Congress blamed the civic body for giving the contract to a black-listed contractor. "The administration deliberately delayed the announcement of appointing a black-listed contractor so that they can get the contract. The wall collapsed in just one-and-a-half year," said Ravi Raja.