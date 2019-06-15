MahaRERA registration fees for plotted developments slashed

Buying plots have always been a tricky business for any home buyer and in the recent past many have started selling plots near Mumbai and one could easily see those advertisements of Plots available in trains, or roads.

In order to bring in further transparency and to get them on board the registration fees with MahaRERA for plotted developments has been brought down to a minimum Rs 10,000 from Rs 50,000 and the maximum will be Rs 5 per Sq mt. This so that a home buyer who normally gets excited of having a bungalow near Mumbai can check whether the one selling him the plot is genuine and is registered or not.

The issue was clarified by the housing ministry of the state government through a notification. Vasant Prabhu, secretary of MahaRERA confirmed the new development he explained the notification. "We had suggested that the prices for plotted development be reduced. The reason being, in Mumbai when developers register their projects, they pay only for the plot, here the FSI isn't counted while charging the registration fees, however, for small plots, they do not utilise the FSI and many a time they end up paying more," said Prabhu.

'Plotted development' means the projects where land is developed into plots for the purpose of selling all or some of the plots. Around Mumbai, there are several areas like Neral, Karjat, Shahpur, Padgha where many developers sell plots for bungalows. According to Prabhu at present of the total registration which stands at 21,054, the registration of plots at present stands at 20 per cent, which is close to 4,000 registrations. Adv Sanjay Chaturvedi, who fights cases in MahaRERA said, "This move will help buyers from not being duped. This move will increase the number of registration too and transparency will increase benefiting home buyers."