MahaRERA finds developer guilty of duping homebuyers

A builder was recently found guilty of indulging in unfair practices after he had mentioned a date in the draft agreement and then changed it in the original copy of the agreement.

Homebuyers Kishor and Sushma Surve approached MahaRERA against the developer Mindspace Realty Pvt Ltd.

According to the homebuyers, the builder had agreed to hand over the possession of a booked flat in Chinchwad in December 2018. The same date was even mentioned in a draft of the agreement.

Thereafter, the developer took the signature of the home buyers withiout showing them the final date of possession mentioned in the agreement. When they received the original copy of the agreement, they found that instead of December 2018, the date was mentioned as December 2020.

The home buyers informed MahaRERA that they wanted to continue in the project and hence claimed interest on their investment for delayed possession.

The developer failed to appear despite repeated notice, and hence the complaint proceeded ex parte against them. B D Kapadnis, Member, MahaRERA who was hearing the case said, "I believe the complainants to hold that the respondents (developer) promised to hand over the possession of the flat by December 2018, but without informing them, the developer incorporated the date of possession as December 2020, in the agreement. This is a deceptive practice on the part of the developer. Hence, I find that the developer is guilty of indulging in unfair practice within section 7 of RERA," noted Kapadnis in his order.

UNFAIR PRACTICES

The developer has to pay an interest at the rate of 10.4% to the homebuyers on their investment of Rs 42/69 lakh from January 2019, till possession of the flat alongwith a sum of Rs 10,000