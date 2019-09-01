Headlines

Mumbai

Mumbai

Maharashtra: Tribal students to get a taste of e-learning



Anagha Sawant

Updated: Sep 01, 2019, 06:05 AM IST

Jogeshwari-based Alert Citizen Forum is planning to install digital facilities and e-learning method for tribal students in Dahanu with the help of donations that would be raised during the Ganpati festival this year.

Last year, a basic classroom and solar electricity supply for the school in Chimat pada, an Adivasi pada in Dahanu's tribal village was constructed and installed after getting a donation of Rs 70,000 from various Mumbai-based mandals and housing societies during the Ganpati festival. The forum has been a helping hand for the tribal students studying in Palghar, Dahanu areas by using the donations.

In order to celebrate the festival in a social way, the forum came up with the concept of 'education box' where the box is given to various housing societies, household Ganpati, and big mandals, who want to install the box and later donate the money which can be used to make infrastructure facilities for tribal students' education.

With the help of funds raised through this concept, it not only helped 70-80 students to get a classroom in Chimbat Pada, but also solar power. Many times there is no electricity in the tribal areas, with the help of solar energy, they managed to bring in electricity for the school. Soon, the installation of e-learning techniques in tribal schools and teaching students using a digital method will be started after this year's donation.

Niranjan Aher, President of Alert Citizen Forum, said, "With the help of social media platform we created awareness about the 'education box' concept. Usually, when we have a donation box, people don't really know where the money gets spent. By naming it 'education box' we are making them understand why we need the donation and how it will benefit tribal students."

He added, "Whoever takes the box from us during the festival. we inform them to spread awareness to devotees, guests that rather than spending money on fruits, flower or sweets like modak, while visiting the house or pandal, they should donate that money in this box for the betterment of the tribal children."

Pravin Mohite, a Jogeshwari resident, said, "I was introduced to the initiative a year ago by a common friend. After knowing about the initiative, I soon started spreading awareness to other people. We get the Ganesh idol in our house for one-and-a-half-day while one of my neighbours retains it for five days. Since last year, we decided to help the initiative so that the needy students get better facilities."

The forum looks after the health and education initiative in tribal villages. The forum helps around 26 schools and 2,800 students in various tribal areas.

"Earlier we asked for stationeries to be distributed to children, but only stationery donation won't help the students. Basic infrastructure facilities are more important than stationeries," added Aher.

