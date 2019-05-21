Headlines

Mumbai

Mumbai

Maharashtra: Tour agency to cough up Rs 31.5K over complaints

The order was issued after the tour operator approached the SCDRC to scrap the order of district consumer disputes redressal forum (DCDRF).

Latest News

Ashutosh M. Shukla

Updated: May 21, 2019, 06:10 AM IST

The State Consumer Dispute Redressal Commission (SCDRC), in an order, has asked a tour operator to refund tourist a percentage of amount for an incomplete trip and compensate him for mental agony. The order was issued after the tour operator approached the SCDRC to scrap the order of district consumer disputes redressal forum (DCDRF). While the commission asked to provide refund and compensation, it reduced the amount that the DCDRF had stated.

The tour operator was eventually asked to pay over Rs 31,00 plus interest as compared to Rs 1.49 lakh with interest that it was earlier directed to pay. The order was pronounced on May 3, 2019. 

Vijay Bhagwan Shardhul, resident of Malad had arranged for a tour with Jai Mata Di Holidays for their “Enchanting Himachal Tour Itinerary for 10 days tour program” for himself, wife and two children. 

Shardul complained that the tour operator did not put the family up in hotels mentioned in the itinerary. Instead, they were put up in substandard hotels with poor service. He also complained of being provided with a ‘not up to the mark’ car for the tour. The family also met with an accident in which the complainant’s wife’s backbone was severely damaged. 

SCDRC during the hearing observed that 70 per cent of the tour was complete and hence should be calculated on that amount after reducing the money taken for travel arrangements. It also refuted Shardul ‘s allegation of ‘poor service’.

With respect to the accident that took place, the commission stated that the person driving the car for sightseeing was arranged by the complainant himself, not by the tour operator. 

Delivering the order, the bench of P B Joshi and A K Zade directed the tour operator to pay Rs.16,500 with interest as a refund for the remaining tour that was not complete, Rs 10,000 for mental agony and Rs 5,000 for the cost of the complaint. 

