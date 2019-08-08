Maharashtra: Teachers trained for new learning methods

At least 81 schools under the Maharashtra International Education Board (MIEB), an autonomous body under the state education department, is letting its teachers to not only create content for the students but also curate through various mediums. The MIEB Training Academy is helping the teachers to create 'customised' content for the students, with the help of online platforms like Google, YouTube and Android. According to officials, students are giving good response to these activity-based learning that is integrated with the curricula of MIEB.

Before the academic year, during the vacations, all the teachers were given a seven-day residential training with the aim of their overall development. The schools who have been selected by the MIEB were technologically attested for both teachers and students.

"Teachers were quite aware of Google and it's other programs so the training wasn't foreign for them," said Francis Joseph, Head (Development and Strategy), MIEB. The board has signed a collaboration agreement with Google for education in India with the goal of advancing personalised learning for students and teacher's development for collaborative learning.

The aim of the collaboration, according to MIEB is to provide curriculum and classroom practices which is equivalent to the ones in the schools under international boards. The teaching and learning will be activity and application-based for the students.

A total of 81 Marathi-medium schools have been affiliated and registered under MIEB across Maharashtra.

